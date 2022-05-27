Gun used in Texas school shooting made by Georgia gun manufacturer

The gun used in a mass shooting at a Texas school that killed 19 children and two teachers was made by a Georgia gun manufacturer, the company announced on Friday.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire inside a Robb Elementary School classroom on Tuesday morning, claiming the 21 innocent lives.

One Border Patrol agent who had been working nearby arrived before the others, the Associated Press reported. The agent went into the building and fatally shot Ramos, who had barricaded himself inside, authorities said.

Now, new details are being released about the weapon used to during the attack.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said Ramos was armed with two “military-style” rifles he had bought when he turned 18 just days before the rampage.

Georgia-based gun manufacturer Daniel Defense announced on Wednesday that “it is our understanding that the firearm used in the attack was manufactured by Daniel Defense.”

Daniel Defense is based in Savannah and has manufacturing plants in Black Hall, Georgia and Ridgeland, South Carolina. It is unclear at which facility this particular firearm was manufactured in.

While the gun was manufactured in Georgia, Daniel Defense firearms are sold in stores across the country and online. It was not immediately clear where Ramos purchased the gun.

The company released a statement on Friday that read, in part:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events in Texas this week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act...We will cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations. We will keep the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community in our thoughts and our prayers.” Daniel Defense

Although officials have not released the names of the victims, their families have been sharing their names. They include: Eva Mireles, 44; Irma Garcia; Layla Salazar, 10; Xavier Lopez, 10; Amerie Jo Garza, 10; Uziyah Garcia, 8; Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10; Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10; Jackie Cazares, 10; Rogelio Torres, 10; Jose Flores, 10; Neveah Bravo; Tess Mata; Alithia Ramirez, 10; Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio; Ellie Garcia, 10; Jailah Nicole Seguero, 11; Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10; Makenna Lee Elrod, 10; Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10; and Miranda Mathis, 11.

According to the AP, the Robb Elementary School shooting was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade when a gunman killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.