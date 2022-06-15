‘He has a gun’: Victim in Casselberry triple murder-suicide feared for her life

When Zuleika Lopez called 911 from her Casselberry condominium last week, she told dispatchers that she feared for her life.

“He has a gun. I didn’t know — that has scared me a lot. I need someone to search the apartment if necessary, because I’m scared for myself, my son who’s there and for my mom,” Lopez told dispatchers.

Read: Police visited condo where man shot, killed wife, mother-in-law and stepson last week

According to Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz, when officers arrived at the condo, they said there was no evidence of a crime or any evidence of domestic violence.

“When they spoke to her there, they were very specific,” Krantz said. Police asked Lopez if “she was a victim of a crime” or if her husband “had made any threats.”

A week later Lopez, her mother and her 15-year-old son would be found shot to death inside their Casselberry condominium.

See a map of the scene below:

Read: ‘’Very much a tragedy’: Man fatally shoots wife, son & mother-in-law in Casselberry

The suspect, Carlos Manuel Gonzalez, is believed to have killed his family before turning the gun on himself.

Police said the gun they found at the scene had been purchased legally and the man had not made any threats against anyone.

Read: Boy among 4 shot in triple murder-suicide at Casselberry condo complex

Family members said Lopez knew she was in danger but didn’t know how to handle it, only that she was scared.

“We don’t know why she stayed. We have no idea. After she called 911 the first time, it pretty much cost her her life,” they said.

Police are investigating a triple murder-suicide at a condo complex in Casselberry.

The Casselberry Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving four people.

Police said four people died Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry.

Police are investigating a triple murder-suicide at a condo complex in Casselberry.

The Casselberry Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving four people.

Police said four people died Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry.

Police are investigating a triple murder-suicide at a condo complex in Casselberry.

Police are investigating a triple murder-suicide at a condo complex in Casselberry.

The Casselberry Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving four people.

Police said four people died Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry.

Police said four people died Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry.

The Casselberry Police Department is investigating a triple murder-suicide at a condo complex.

The Casselberry Police Department is investigating a triple murder-suicide at a condo complex.

The Casselberry Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving four people.

Police said four people died Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry.

The Casselberry Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving four people.













If you or someone you know needs help escaping domestic violence, know that there are resources out there.

SafeHouse of Seminole has been a partner, advocate, and resource center for victims and families affected by domestic violence since 1995.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.