Gun violence: 12th homicide of year in Savannah occurs on Brewer Street

Alphonso Oliver Jr., 26, is the 12th homicide in the city of Savannah this year.

At 3:20 p.m. on May 3, Savannah Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 600 block of Brewer Street in the Kayton-Frazier area. Once they arrived at the scene, SPD officers found Oliver suffering from gunshot wounds.

Oliver was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

According to a SPD press release, "SPD Homicide Detectives continue to conduct interviews and are following up on significant information and tips concerning this investigation."

Any other witnesses who have additional information are asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Shooting at Brewer Street leads to 12th homicide of year.