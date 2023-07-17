Gun Violence Archive identifies recent Alva shooting victim; search for suspect still on

The victim of a recent Alva shooting, whose dog was tied up outside the home and prompted a search for the suspect, has been identified.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Shanika Gladney, whose age isn't disclosed, died Thursday when she was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Third Street.

An incident report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office says that around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the shooting and found Gladney.

The report indicates that officials with the animal control division took over the canine's custody.

Among the organizations hoping to solve Gladney's case is the Black Femicide Prevention Coalition. A receptionist who answered a phone call says they help solve homicides, burglaries, wanted people incidents, missing people incidents, hit-and-runs and anonymous tips, among others.

No further information was available Monday afternoon.

