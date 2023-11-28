Gun Violence Archive identifies victim in recent fatal shooting as Fort Myers woman

The victim in a recent Fort Myers fatal shooting has been identified as a 37-year-old Fort Myers woman.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, she was Sade Motley. The Gun Violence Archive is an online archive that collects data around nationwide gun violence incidents.

A GoFundMe created by Motley's mother, Sandra Smith, had collected just over $700 as of Tuesday afternoon toward its $20,000 goal. According to the fundraiser, Motley was a mother of four.

Motley's mother and extended family couldn't be reached for comment before publication.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone whose tips lead to an arrest. Tipsters may contact authorities at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Fort Myers Police on Nov. 20 announced the arrest of Willie Stevenson, 40, charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He was released Nov. 19 on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

Fort Myers Police said that around 1:45 a.m. Nov. 18, officers responded to an alert of shots fired at 3412 South St.

When officers arrived, they detained Stevenson and saw a woman in a car, who suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Through the investigation, police said, Stevenson was arrested on unrelated charges. This is at least the fourth homicide in the city this year.

Stevenson is next due in court Dec. 18 for his arraignment.

