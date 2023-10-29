Gun violence claims the life of a 12-year-old Dickinson student Friday night in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A 12-year-old child died from gun violence Friday night and a 14-year-old suffered gunshot wounds in the area of Indiana and Prairie avenues in South Bend.

South Bend Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Friday, where Josiah Small, 12, was declared deceased from his gunshot wounds.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday in Kalamazoo.

While the department’s Violent Crimes Unit was investigating Josiah’s shooting, they were alerted to a second victim, a 14-year-old male, also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Josiah was a student at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.

On Saturday, the South Bend Community School Corporation issued a statement that expressed condolences to Josiah’s family and friends and that the school corporation was “devastated” that another student had died from gun violence.

“The entire community is in mourning, and our hearts go out to Josiah’s family and friends who are grappling with unimaginable loss,” SBCSC Director of Communications Erin Wagler wrote. “We are ready to support them during this difficult time.”

In an apparent reference to the April shooting death of 11-year-old T’yon Horston, Wagler wrote, “Once again, we’ll spend our week explaining to middle school students why their friend is not returning.”

The release said social workers and other support staff will be available at Dickinson throughout this week to provide assistance and comfort.

“Gun violence continues to cast a dark shadow over our community, and it is imperative that we unite to put an end to these senseless acts,” Wagler wrote. “Our grief and anger must fuel our determination to create a safer environment for all.”

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

People with any information concerning this shooting should call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Gun violence kills a 12-year-old South Bend child