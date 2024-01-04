Gun violence continues to drop in New Jersey, state officials say. These are the stats

Gun violence continues to drop in New Jersey with a record low number of shootings in 2023 since comprehensive tracking began, state officials said at a Thursday press conference.

"Today we mark a great achievement for public safety in New Jersey as we report the lowest number of shootings in nearly 15 years," Gov. Phil Muphy said.

In 2023 there were 924 people shot, down 13% from 2022. Out of that 924, 191 people were killed which is down 8% from 2022. Comprehensive tracking began in 2009.

"Together we have saved a historic number of lives from gun violence in New Jersey," said Murphy. "And while we celebrate this reduction, we must also hold in our thoughts the victims of gun violence and their loved ones and must recommit ourselves to the fight to fully eliminate gun violence from our state."

Shooting victim numbers are down all across the state, including in cities such as Atlantic City, Newark, and Trenton. In Paterson, murders are down 39% and shooting victims are down 25% compared to 2022.

These numbers have been trending down for multiple years as there was also a decrease of 25% in shooting victims from 2021 to 2022 statewide.

Murphy, Lieutenant Gov. Tahesha Way, Attorney General Matthew Platkin, and State Police Col. Pat Callahan attribute these downward-trending numbers to the state's collective approach including new laws, and investments and implementation of programs that aim to keep residents safe and guns out of the wrong people's hands.

These laws and programs include various gun safety bills, a liability law that holds gun traffickers criminally liable when their weapons are used for violence, the Gun Violence Reduction Task Force which shares intelligence across New Jersey, the Attorney General's community-based violence intervention programs, and more.

"The success we celebrate today alongside Governor Murphy and the people of New Jersey is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication," Platkin said.

However, they all recognized that this achievement can only be celebrated for so long and that there is still a lot of work to be done, especially in the wake of Wednesday's deadly shooting of Imam Hassan Sharif outside of a Newark mosque.

"We have made important and, I would argue, exceptional progress in reducing gun violence in New Jersey. That does not mean that we bat a thousand, sadly," said Murphy. "We witnessed yesterday's killing of Imam Hassan Sharif ... while there is no evidence that this is a hate crime, whether it is or it isn't, it is an opportunity for us to condemn hate crimes of any kind. It is not who we are as a state, and we further commit to do all that we can to protect people of all faiths and communities of New Jersey."

Way added, "The record reduction in gun violence in New Jersey is something to recognize and celebrate, while acknowledging that we still have more work to do."

They all made clear the state's continued commitment in the fight against gun violence as we enter into the new year, hopeful that next January they can stand in front of the state and present similar if not better numbers.

"There is no one magic wand. It takes a whole lot of different vectors and realities," said Murphy, giving credit and extending thanks to law enforcement, community organizations, and many others all across the state that have contributed to the fight. "Anything north of zero is unacceptable. But you do have to recognize the trends and you have to recognize what is working."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ gun violence stats drop in 2023 for shootings and killings