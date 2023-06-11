Gun violence discussed in Gainesville to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Month

A national initiative to address gun violence featured an event in Gainesville in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Series focuses on gun violence

Billed as "Cupcakes & Conversations", the event hosted by Dream on Purpose, was held Saturday at The Alchemy Work Club at 602 S. Main St. Dream on Purpose is a local nonprofit organization, and the event was the first of a two-session series focused on gun violence awareness and prevention.

The series is a part of One Nation One Project GNV, an initiative sponsored by the City of Gainesville.

One Nation One Project (ONOP) is a national initiative with Gainesville and eight other U.S. cities. The goal of ONOP is to use the arts and culture to promote community healing and well-being.

2 interactive workshops at gun violence discussion

Saturday’s event featured two interactive workshops to raise awareness about the impact of gun violence in the community and foster dialogue around finding solutions. Youth between the ages of 11 to 18 participated in the event. The final session of the series will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the same site.

To register for the session, visit www.dreamonpurpose.org/events/.

Youth told they are important

“We are in the first stages of this process,” said Shareen Baptiste, president and co-founder of Dream on Purpose, as she welcomed participants to the session. “This is a learning experience for us to engage with young people to know what you want to see to promote your well-being in the community.”

Baptiste then introduced the lead coordinators for ONOP GNV. Brandy Stone is community health director for Gainesville Fire Rescue and the co-lead for ONOP GNV, alongside Cherie Kelly, youth services manager for the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department.

“You are the steering committee,” Kelly said. “We use the expertise of the young people and your experiences in school, social media and friends. Thank you for being a part of what makes a difference.”

History of gun violence in U.S. discussed

Baptiste also introduced David Canton, Ph. D., a professor and director of African American studies at the University of Florida.

Canton gave a historical analysis of gun violence in the U.S. and led a Q&A session.

“Gun violence is a major political issue in this country,” Canton said. “That’s why getting involved in these organizations is important because when you participate in it, you are less likely to get caught up in gun violence.”

Gun violence on the rise

More Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2021 than in any other year on record, according to the Pew Research Center and the latest available statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That included record numbers of both gun murders and gun suicides.

In honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, local non-profit organization Dream On Purpose hosted "Cupcakes & Conversations: S. O. S. (Saving OurSelves) from Gun Violence," on Saturday at The Alchemy Work Club at 602 S. Main St. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas/For The Guardian)

In 2021, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the CDC.

In 2021, 54% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. were suicides (26,328), while 43% were murders (20,958), according to the CDC.

More guns not the answer

“More guns doesn’t decrease gun violence,” Canton said. “Violence does not solve the problem. We must support African American organizations that address gun violence in communities. Organizations have been doing this for years, but they are underfunded.

How to cope with gun violence, other traumas

Canton’s speech was followed by therapist and licensed mental health counselor Mimi Culpepper.

Culpepper talked with the youth about how she lost someone close to her to gun violence, and how she coped through that loss by keeping a journal.

“What helps me is finding an outlet,” she said. “I had a journal, and it gave me a safe space.”

Shareen Baptiste, left, introduce David Canton, Ph. D., right, to students attending an event about gun violence awareness and prevention in Gainesville on Saturday. Canton spoke about the historical analysis of gun violence in the United States. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas/For The Guardian)

Culpepper gave away free journals to the participants to help them express themselves during their journey.

“I love being a therapist because I get to talk about people’s thoughts and feelings — something we all have,” Culpepper said.”

The session also included discussion about how to combat bullying and feelings of anger, depression and anxiety.

Participants said they deal with those issues in a variety of ways, including utilizing the support system of family and friends, gardening, creative exercises, spending time with pets, going for a walk and learning something new.

“My slogan is 'Guiding Growth,'” Culpepper said. “That’s what I like to see with the people I work with. We have to be intentional if we want to feel better.”

Youth appreciate the discussion about gun violence

Aleeyah Cason, a student at Howard Bishop Middle School, said she enjoyed learning more about strategies used to combat gun violence.

“It spreads the knowledge about gun violence and mental health strategies,” Cason said. “I enjoyed talking to my peers about how we can turn it around with gun violence.”

Samaria Dexter, a student at Buchholz High School, said she enjoyed the speakers and how their messages have inspired her to guide her friends in the right direction.

“I will talk to my friends so they don’t have to be negatively influenced,” Dexter said. “I can encourage them to come to events like this to tag along with me to do the right thing. This event is helping youth to stay out of trouble and teach them about what they can do.”

Elijah Collins, who attends Bishop, and Jamai Collins, who attends Santa Fe High School in Alachua, said they learned a lot about gun violence.

“I learned about the importance of being with the right people,” Elijah Collins said. “I like that it was inclusive and we got the chance to ask questions directly to the speaker instead of watching a video about it.”

Final remarks

JoAnne Karagnara, vice president of Dream on Purpose, gave the final remarks .

“Make sure to talk to your friends to prevent them from being victims of gun violence,” Karagnara said. “You all have so much light. Continue to shine your light when you go back to school.”

