Gun violence erupts in South Sound leaving 2 dead and one shot in face

Gun violence erupted in the South Sound overnight. Two people died and one was shot in the face after three separate shootings in Renton, near Federal Way. All three shootings happened within hours and a few miles of each other.

The first happened just before 10:20 p.m. on Morris Ave South and South 4th Street. It was just hours after Terry Horne arrived on the block to visit a friend for the weekend.

“Hello, South Renton. Talk about a greeting,” she said.

Horne said she and her friend heard one shot around 9 p.m., then two back-to-back shots just after 10 p.m.

“He goes, ‘Oh Terry, raspberries and blueberries,’ because we can see the reflection coming through the windows,” said Horne.

She went outside to see a swarm of Renton Police on Morris Avenue South.

“It was a straight-up scene they had caution tape, no cross tape all over going around people’s cars and trees,” Horne explained.

Inside the taped-off area, was a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed. It’s the first of two times the Renton Police Department would tape off a shooting scene that night.

That second shooting happened less than two hours later and about two miles away on Northeast 4th Street and Queen Avenue Northeast. Police said just after midnight, a man called them after being shot in the face. Investigators said a car sped off from that scene. The department had to call in extra detectives to help with the two investigations.

Then around 2:45 a.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call to a gas station on South 320 Street and Military Road South near Federal Way. The call was to check on someone behind the building. The officer responding heard two cars peel out and two gunshots. They found the victim who died at the scene.

Neither Renton PD nor the King County Sheriff’s Office have released any suspect or suspect car information. They’re asking anyone with information to give them a call.