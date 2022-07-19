Gun violence leads community groups to take bolder action

Seattle doesn’t often make national news for gun violence, but in 2021, more shots were fired there than in any of the previous five years.

Last summer, a local group that intervenes to try to prevent gun violence took the unusual step of paying 16 young men who were likely to be involved in shootings to leave the city for 30 days.

The founder of Community Passageways, Dominique Davis, said all but three of those young people have not faced additional charges since.

Community violence intervention is not new but interest in the approach is growing. The Biden administration is backing it and urging states and cities to invest in groups doing this work.