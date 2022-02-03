Gun violence on the minds of New York teens as President Biden comes to town

Kearsten Durling was supposed to be learning skills in her Poughkeepsie classroom this week as part of a career readiness program for those who struggled in public school.

Instead, the class discussion veered into a subject that weighed heavily on the minds of many students present – gun violence and an uptick in shootings in their community. Durling, 18, explained to her teachers how dire the situation is for many young people as dwindling career opportunities meet street life.

A visit to New York Thursday by President Joe Biden comes amid several high-profile shootings that have fueled conversations around public safety across the state.

Young people get bored and have nothing to do, Durling lamented, leaning back against the wall of her classroom. "So, they go out into the street and they have their gun violence."

Her classmates nodded in agreement.

New York has seen a rise in homicides since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials say.

Homicides involving guns rose by nearly 80% from 2019 to 2020, state officials said.

Yet the sharp increase in gun violence, punctuated by the shooting deaths of two police officers and a teenage fast-food cashier in Manhattan last month, underscored the dire situation.

From violence interruption initiatives and increasing police patrols to youth job programs, community members and advocates, as well as state and local leaders, are searching for antidotes to stem the violence.

Gangs: Gangs and gun violence plague Hudson Valley neighborhoods for decades

Yonkers: Nodine Hill endures gang and gun violence year after year

New Yorkers: A holistic approach is needed

The USA TODAY Network of New York spoke with young adults, street outreach workers, and community members who live in neighborhoods that bear witness to increasingly violent encounters.

What they discussed was a holistic approach, one that poached illegal guns off streets while also investing in jobs and opportunities for young people.

Story continues

On Thursday, President Biden will again wade into the discussion when he meets with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on his administration’s “comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime.”

Adams laid out several proposed reforms to address gun violence, including putting more officers on patrol and expanding violence intervention programs, according to his "Blueprint to End Gun Violence."

Among other initiatives, Adams, a former police captain, has advocated changes to reforms that eliminated cash bail for many criminal offenses, agreeing with some in the law enforcement community who say judges need more discretion on pre-trial incarceration.

But advocates and others say bail reforms have not been a significant driver of the increase. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in January she stands behind a “fundamental promise on why we need bail reform in the first place,” and that she’s waiting to see more data.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, who took office on Jan. 1, hasn't seen a shift in the public safety discussion, saying political rhetoric can sometimes obfuscate what has been a consistent message from people living in neighborhoods on the front lines.

"We are going to look at public safety and accountability … simultaneously," he said. "And, we are not going to have violence and destruction, because it will not be tolerated.”

Rochester, in western New York, saw 81 homicides last year, a 56% increase from 2020, according to a new analysis by the Center for Public Safety Initiatives at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

For his part, Biden's agenda allocated money as part of the American Rescue Plan for intervention programs, similar to the career skills program in Durling’s Poughkeepsie classroom.

Yet on Tuesday, some students in that Hudson Valley classroom remained less hopeful about whether the initiatives will trickle down to them.

Two young men sitting in the front row threw up their hands and shook their heads.

"I have nothing to say to Joe Biden," one said, shaking his head. "What's he going to do for me?"

Violence: Rochester violence leaves four dead

Bus shooting: Police try to solve tour bus shooting in Poughkeepsie

Emergency: State of emergency declared in Newburgh over shootings

Community stress meets influx of guns

In Rochester, Sierra Cotton said many people have disengaged with the issues because they feel that the problem has become intractable within their communities.

After losing her son to gun violence, Cotton started ROC The Peace, a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to promoting non-violence.

"Those are the people who aren't willing to do anything," Cotton said. "If you keep saying nothing can be done, nothing will change because you're not trying."

Pandemic isolation. Social justice protests and a racial reckoning, coupled with the influx of guns. Christopher Herrmann, assistant professor at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said, “It all boils down to mental health stressors.”

“That (all) puts a lot of strain on relationships between the police department and communities,” he said.

Steeped among those stressors and the increase in crime, he said, is record gun sales in 2020 and last year.

“Hundreds of thousands of guns get stolen every year from people's homes and cars, I think it just makes it more likely that we're going to see higher numbers of shootings,” he said.

Yonkers' shooting incidents and victims struck are a fraction of other similar-sized cities in New York.

Still, when a shooting happens, the impact reverberates throughout the community, said Lucria Ortiz, CEO of the Yonkers YMCA, where an area street outreach program is housed.

"I think it's important when we look at this issue that we're not just looking at the shooter and the victim, but really looking at how it impacts and creates trauma in communities," Ortiz said.

The root causes of poverty and employment are directly related to violence in communities, Ortiz said. Without things to do and opportunities for employment, young people are more susceptible to criminal and gang activity.

Government solutions the answer?

Biden laid out his efforts in combating gun violence, which has several similarities with aspects of proposals from Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul.

Biden’s Build Back Better Act legislation includes $5 billion for community violence interventions, with the White House pointing out that American Rescue Plan funding is to be set aside for similar programs and for law enforcement.

Both Adams’ and Hochul's programs commit to the same type of initiatives.

But despite discussions of solutions among government officials, people living in New York’s communities are on edge about the increase in shootings.

“This is the most stressed I’ve ever seen kids be in my life,” said Terry Harrigan, a native of the Caribbean nation of Anguilla who also owns a pawn shop in Newburgh.

Gun violence has been on the rise there since 2018, according to state data. Last year, 32 people were shot in 25 shooting incidents and one person was killed, according to state data from the Gun Involved Violence Elimination program.

The city of roughly 30,000 has seen worse violence. In 2011, the city about an hour-and-a-half drive north of Manhattan gained the infamous title of New York’s “Murder Capital” from New York Magazine. In 2015, the city had 55 shooting incidents, 43 people were reportedly injured and three people died.

Harrigan believes the pervasive, persistent gun violence in Newburgh is driven by a lack of options, while Newburgh anti-gun violence activist Schnekwa McNeil Parker, is concerned about where young people are getting ghost guns, or privately assembled weapons that are difficult to track.

“I hear that these guns come from the South,” McNeil Parker said. “I hear they’re brought back in pieces."

Biden has touted deploying partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies with local and state authorities that resulted in the seizure of thousands of illegal weapons. Gov. Hochul has laid out a proposal to form a Gun Tracing Consortium with New York law enforcement and neighboring states.

If McNeil Parker could talk to Biden, she would ask him to appoint law enforcement agents in each of America’s inner cities to track firearms.

“It doesn’t appear that this (gun violence) is going away,” she said Tuesday.

Upstate: Coordination key to stopping violence

While the gun violence in New York City has grabbed headlines, it is equally if not more pervasive in other communities upstate, notably Rochester, a city of 205,000 that has seen a steady rise in shootings dating from 2019 and recorded at least one person shot every two days on average in January.

“What I want help with is stopping the flow (of guns) before they get here,” Evans said of well-documented gun trafficking into New York from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and southern states. “Nobody is manufacturing guns here. They are being brought here.”

He continued: “We need help with choking off that iron pipeline. That’s where the federal government needs to step up.”

Rochester and other cities like Syracuse have redoubled efforts of late, creating offices and cabinet-level posts focused on addressing the violence terrorizing their communities.

Local law enforcement must do its part, he said. But it’s critical to identify and reach people who are “on the edge” before they pick up a gun, he said, and redirect them with support services, a job, or other assistance.

“The key is coordination,” Evans said. “We have got to bring some coherence to this violence-reduction strategy.”

Includes reporting by Democrat and Chronicle reporters Robert Bell and Brian Sharp, The Journal News/Lohud.com reporters Diana Dombrowski and Asher Stockler, Poughkeepsie Journal reporter Katelyn Cordero and Times Herald-Record reporter Lana Bellamy.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Gun violence in NY main topic as President Biden meets with NYC mayor