Gun violence must be confronted as Shreveport mourns death of Little Karter Martin

Shreveport continues to reel from the devastating consequences of gun violence and the on-going black on black crime that has enveloped this city. There are communities in major population centers around the country that have become no go zones. This continued gun violence is unacceptable and must be confronted once and for all.

The recent drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a one-year-old infant boy, Karter Martin, has shattered the illusion of safety for residents that sadly, didn’t take much to shatter anyway. Little Karter deserved to live, but he has now become another sad statistic in the ongoing scourge of black-on-black killing that has become a national epidemic.

We see it every day on our television screens, with one story after another story about how some young black man has committed a crime against another young black man, which often is with a gun, and is often deadly. That is just a fact. It’s where we are today. The first three stories are usually about a young black man committing against another young black. If it bleeds, it leads, and unfortunately, it usually bleeds.

Of the hundreds of murders that have happened in Shreveport over the last five years, almost all of them have been committed by young black men on other young black men. It is a sad commentary, and it shows no evidence of waning.

Sadly, this tragedy is not an isolated incident but rather a grim reflection of a broader epidemic plaguing communities across the nation. The proliferation of black-on-black violence perpetrated by young black men has left neighborhoods gripped by fear, with residents feeling like prisoners in their own homes.

While some may seek solace in pointing fingers or making excuses, the harsh reality demands a reckoning. It's time to confront the uncomfortable truths that lie at the root of this crisis, and to stop making excuses for these dangerous criminals.

Blaming external factors like systemic racism or absent fathers can no longer serve as a shield from accountability. The perpetrators of these crimes bear responsibility for their actions and should not be coddled. That is part of the problem, there has been too much coddling of these young men.

Despite overall crime rates declining around the country, the terror inflicted by unchecked gun violence persists, particularly among young black men. It's a painful contradiction that underscores the urgent need for systemic change and community intervention. Falling crime statistics are all well and good, but that does not mean anything to someone who lives in a community where drive-by shootings are routine.

Shortly after the killing of one-year-old Karter Martin in the Stoner Hill community of Shreveport, there was the shooting up of another house in the Cooper Rd. Neighborhood, where eight people were hit by gunfire, with several minors getting wounded. Think about that, and they were lucky that no one died.

It is scary and alarming for the people who must try to survive in these neighborhoods. The sad truth is that this random violence is spreading to outlying neighborhoods that have not traditionally had to deal with these turf wars and the escalating gang activity.

No community seems to be immune from this madness, and make no mistake about it, it is madness. Recently, my community became a part of the drive by shooting reality that exists in Shreveport. I am supposed to be living in what people would call a “nice community,” but even a so called “nice community” can become a victim of this violence.

Early one morning, around four-thirty in the morning, my wife and I heard what we thought was someone banging on our door, but in reality, it was gunshots being fired at my neighbor's house leaving it riddled with large caliber bullet holes.

The perpetrator continued up the street and shot up another house, leaving it bullet riddled and with windows shot out of their vehicles. The bullets narrowly missed one of the residents while he slept in his bed. Luckily, no one was injured, and law enforcement is investigating the incident.

My family has lived in this community for almost thirty years, and nothing like that has ever occurred. In fact, my community is one of the safest communities in the city, according to recent crime statistics, but none of that seems to matter when bullets are flying.

As I said, it is madness, and somehow some way the people of these neighborhoods are going to have to help themselves by pointing out who the criminals are. Law enforcement can’t help unless the people of the community become the eyes and ears of their communities and are willing to report suspicious activities. It is called “see something, say something.”

As Shreveport grapples with the aftermath of the heinous act that took the life of precious little Karter Martin, there can be no room for complacency or resignation. It's time to unite in collective resolve, to demand justice, and to work tirelessly towards a future where every child can grow up without fear of falling victim to senseless violence.

Sadly, what you have just read is a familiar refrain for me. I have written this column too many times in this paper, because there have been other babies killed by sensless gun violence in the black community by young black men, who seem to have no respect for life.

Too many of them are repeat offenders, who have been allowed back on the street to continue the behavior that put them in jail in the first place, and that is therein lies the problem. Many of them have guns that they are forbidden to have.

The judicial system is going to have to stop letting these felons and purveyors of violence back on the street only to commit more violent crimes. Judges and prosecutors are going to have to stop plea bargaining down real crimes to misdemeanors that allow the culprits to go free and wreak havoc and cause harm to our precious babies like little Karter Martin. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Gun violence must be confronted as Shreveport mourns death of Little Karter Martin