When gun violence overlaps funerals caused by gun violence

It was the day the family and friends of Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe, had gathered for the couple’s joint funeral.

Irma was a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where on May 24 a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles.

Two days after the killings, Irma’s husband Joe died of a heart attack.

I’m not sure if their deaths, and the toll it took on their families, the community and the nation could have been more powerfully or poignantly convened than through news coverage of the couple’s funeral.

Except, there was a problem.

Even worse, it was the same problem.

Shootings on the day of Uvalde funerals

The day of the service for the Garcias there was a mass shooting at a hospital campus in Tulsa, Okla., which left four people dead, as well as the gunman, who police say shot himself.

And even while all that was going on there were reports of a shooting at a high school in Los Angeles that left one student wounded.

And a shooting of a woman at a Walmart in Pennsylvania.

And while those three events stretch from one end of the country to the other and happened on the same day, at about the same time, it would not be difficult to fill in the spaces in every state between them, including ours, with reports of gun violence.

So, we have reached another awful plateau, a point where gun violence is so pervasive that the funerals caused by one shooting are overshadowed by brand new shootings.

20 mass shootings since the Texas massacre

The Gun Violence Archive, as of Wednesday, the day of Garcias’ funeral, reported 233 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

Twenty since the massacre in Uvalde.

Twenty.

Just last week, I was one of those who criticized the National Rifle Association for going on with its convention in Houston only days after the elementary school killings.

The NRA had done the same thing in 1999, holding its convention in Denver only a few weeks after the massacre at Columbine High School that killed 12 students and a teacher, and wounded more than 20 others.

But the sad fact is – the awful fact is – if the NRA had postponed this year’s convention until there was a pause in the gun carnage that exists in our country, it would never hold its convention.

Not the worst thing, I know. But at far too dear a price.

There was a time when news of a mass shooting was enough to make even the tough guys among us want to vomit.

That is not us anymore.

We have a chance to slow down the killings

There was a time when news of a mass shooting set off a cramping reflux in our guts and the acid burned up into our throats.

These days, even the most sensitive among us no longer tastes the bile.

We’ve gotten used to it.

The incomprehensible has become commonplace, and the NRA, along with the massive firearms industry behind it, has fought off every attempt to prevent change, managing to crush even simple, common sense suggestions like universal background checks for all gun sales and limitations on high-capacity magazines.

What the gun lobby and the politicians in their pockets say, what we hear again and again, is that new laws won’t stop shootings.

Stop? Of course not. No law against anything stops the bad behavior completely.

At this stage, however, wouldn’t you take something that might slow down the killing? Even a little?

Because what we have now is not stopping anything. In fact, the violence is accelerating. So much so that news coverage of mass shootings is beginning to overlap with news coverage of the funerals for victims of mass shootings.

So, on a day when mourners gathered in Uvalde to say goodbye to Irma and Joe Garcia, and to pray that these two loving the parents of four might rest in peace … there was no peace.

