Gun violence in Peoria claims another victim

PEORIA - Gun violence has claimed another victim in Peoria.

Responding to the 1800 block of South Stanley at 10:15 p.m. Monday, Peoria police found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead a short time later.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Peoria County coroner.

Police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information can contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

More: Coroner identifies teenager shot and killed in Peoria

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police: Man dead after suffering from gunshot wound