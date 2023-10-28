Gun violence plagues Philadelphia in active night of shootings across city: officials

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia once again experienced a violent night as police investigate numerous double shootings, along with the shooting after the attempted robbery of a woman.

Police responded to a double shooting on the 2800 block of West Oxford Street around 11:30 Friday night, in which two men were injured, authorities said. The men are recovering from their wounds.

By 3:45 Saturday morning, over in West Philadelphia, on the 5900 block of Market Street, a man and a woman were both shot. Medics took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while the man was taken to Presbyterian in a private vehicle. They were listed as stable, officials said.

Around 1:15 Saturday morning, police responded to the Jeanes Campus of Temple University Hospital to investigate a female gunshot victim. According to authorities, the woman was shot in the foot during a robbery attempt. Nothing was taken from the victim, police said, and three male suspects are being sought.

This comes on the heels of a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Point Breeze.

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents are urged to call 911 or contact police. A $20,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in homicide cases.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.