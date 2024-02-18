Gun violence rally held after shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People gathered Saturday afternoon at Washington Square Park for a gun violence prevention rally in response to the shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade Wednesday.

The rally started with a moment of silence for victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting Wednesday.

During the rally, volunteers with Kansas City’s Moms Demand Action group, city leaders and Missouri lawmakers spoke about the change they’d like to see to prevent gun violence.

“Nobody is trying to take away second amendment rights. So we are saying let’s use common sense: if there is a stolen gun, report it. We should have background checks and make sure that people who are in crisis aren’t buying firearms and taking them to the workplace or going to school, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“Making sure that we don’t have a flood of firearms in our community that get into the wrong hands that is what we are asking for the opportunity to survive, and that is what I think everybody was here today to say.”

Samuel Kim, the president of UMKC’s Students Demand Action chapter, spoke about the importance of the Kansas City community coming together after Wednesday’s tragedy.

“It just ended up in heartache and something we see a lot in the hospital already,” Kim said. ”So I think we’re just hurting for the city. It’s something we see every day, but it’s a good reminder for the city that we can move toward a better future.”

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca spoke about his experience when shots rang out at the Super Bowl celebration and plans to create change going forward.

“We will talk about gun reform at the Jackson County Courthouse downtown on the second floor, 10:30 a.m., every Monday until there is a policy that we change at Jackson County, that we send to the Governor’s office, that we send across the street to the Mayor,” Abarca said. “ There will be a conversation about gun reform.”

Mayor Lucas spoke about Kansas City’s record homicide number last year and the gun violence issues that continue to impact the community following the shooting on Wednesday that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured more than 20 other people.

“I don’t want us to be looking over our shoulders. In the last year, we have had shootings at Oak Park Mall, Independence Center, Crown Center and outside Union Station. We can’t keep living like that,” Lucas said. “We need to have somewhere to be, somewhere to go, somewhere to live, and that’s why I think you’re seeing so many people say enough is enough today.”

