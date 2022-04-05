With gun violence on the rise in Virginia, lawmakers introduce 2 bills addressing the issue

Del. Cia Price is all too familiar with the cost of gun violence.

The Newport News Democrat said she receives a steady stream of letters and visits from constituents whose loves ones died from gun-related injuries.

“There are certain visuals I will never be able to get out of my head — mothers and fathers weeping at having lost their children,” she said. “... It’s sad, it’s scary and we need long-term sustainable change.”

Communities throughout Virginia are grappling with rising gun violence. And Hampton Roads is in the thick of it; local leaders met up last week to discuss potential solutions after 16 people were shot, four fatally, during an especially violent weekend in March.

But state legislators, too, are looking at ways to reduce gun violence. Two bills addressing the issue, one in the Senate and the other in the House, are under negotiation in a conference committee.

“It’s completely rocking certain communities across the commonwealth,” Price said. “... You have to wonder where we could be today if for the last three decades we had taken this seriously. My heart hurts about that, but I’m ready to do something so that 30 years from now we are not in that same position.”

There were 457 gun homicides statewide in 2020, a roughly 30% increase from totals in the two previous years, according to the Virginia Department of Health. And though last year’s data is not yet complete, the numbers got worse in 2021: The department has recorded 503 gun homicides so far and counting.

The Senate bill, introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, would create a center within the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to collect and examine data about gun violence, including its root causes and how well previous attempts to help have worked.

The center would also connect local communities throughout the state, and provide funding to organizations working to prevent gun violence in their localities.

“I think its really important to emphasize that if you are going to address gun violence, that you do it in a way that includes the community facing the problem,” McClellan said. “... Law enforcement should and will be involved, but you should not have a law enforcement driven solution, in part because we put so much on police already.”

Price introduced an identical bill in the House that died in a subcommittee. Price said she and McClellan had worked together on the proposals last year, alongside Gov. Ralph Northam and Lori Haas, the Virginia state director for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

She, too, believes it’s important to take a holistic approach.

“Taking action where the attorney general and law enforcement are the only main key players leads to mass incarceration, and if that worked, if that prevented gun violence, we would already be one of the safest countries in existence,” Price said.

Meanwhile, the House bill, introduced by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg, would create a fund to award grants to organizations that are involved in group violence intervention efforts. It would provide additional funding for law enforcement officers and prosecutors to receive more training and equipment.

It would be called the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund.

In a statement, Wilt wrote that he believes his bill is a better approach than the data center, which he described as a “top-down approach” that adds unnecessary bureaucracy.

The grant fund, he wrote, “is a proven program that has achieved results across the nation in both large and small jurisdictions.”

Kate Hanger, executive director of the Virginia Victim Assistance Network, said the organization appreciates that lawmakers are looking for solutions.

A statewide nonprofit that helps victims of traumatic crimes, VVAN offers support groups for those who lost loved ones to homicide. Hanger said the vast majority of participants’ friends or family members died from gun violence.

Patty Strathmann, who leads a support group in Chesapeake, said those who lose loved ones from violence experience an especially traumatic form of grief that’s compounded by having to navigate their way through the criminal justice system.

She pointed out that those directly affected by gun violence aren’t the only ones who feel its impact. The pain — and fear — ripple throughout the community.

“(Gun violence) just creates a complete sense of a lack of safety,” said Strathmann. “It’s a very sad thing for people to have to live their lives not feeling safe.”

