Gun violence in Rochester is down. 'Public safety is our top priority,' Mayor says.

Murders, shootings and deaths from firearms are all down in Rochester by almost a third, the mayor announced Tuesday.

"Public safety is our top priority," Mayor Malik Evans said, "and despite the progress we are making, it remains our biggest challenge."

Here are some statistics from Rochester's first public safety briefing of the year:

Non-fatal shootings have declined by 31 percent.

Firearm-related deaths are down by 29 percent.

Total homicides are down by 32 percent.

These are the three metrics Evans said he monitors daily to gauge the city's progress on his administration's efforts to curb gun violence two years into his term.

Rochester had 85 homicides in 2021 when Evans was elected Mayor. The year 2023 ended with 58 homicides, according to Rochester police's open data portal.

Street violence in Rochester NY

Evans said he's not celebrating the numbers because he's still unsatisfied, but declared, "thank god we're not where we were" — a phrase he attributed to his mother.

"We aren't just suppressing crime; we are changing conditions on the street that contribute to violence by holding people accountable," the mayor said.

In December, the City of Rochester again extended its Gun Violence State of Emergency. Patrick Beath, the city's corporation counsel, said that the state of emergency legally helps authorities aggressively target nuisance properties that lead to gun violence.

Beath said that in the last year, the city closed 20 properties and used that as leverage to get cooperation from the owners.

What is being done about crime in Rochester?

The city's gun violence initiative involved taking legal action to secure and board up a residence at 336 Hawley St., which city officials claimed was a hotspot for criminal activities. The address witnessed a tragic incident in July when an individual was shot in the head.

On New Year's Day, three more people were shot at the location.

"We used the Gun Violence State of Emergency to shut them down," Beath said.

"That's why I'm going to keep renewing it," Evans added. "Instead of using a sledgehammer, we can use a scalpel to target the worst of the worst individuals that wreak havoc in the city."

Public safety data for Rochester

Alongside presenting crime statistics, Mayor Evans revealed the city's upcoming launch of a public safety dashboard. They hope the tool will enable residents and city council members to monitor the real-time progress of crime prevention strategies, mirroring the regularly updated open data portal format.

As the press conference concluded, the Mayor faced questions regarding recent allegations concerning an employee from Pathways to Peace, one of the city's crime prevention programs. The employee is accused of being involved in leading a drug trafficking operation in Rochester.

"When people engage in behaviors that go against the values of our city or our community, they're going to be held accountable," he said. "I don't think it's a reflection of other individuals who are doing the right thing."

