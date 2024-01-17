Gun violence sees decreases in 2023 in South Bend. Public tips, staff levels get credit

Trends of less gun violence in 2023 from the prior year as seen in this graphics box released by the South Bend Police Department has city leaders confident that a full police force and more public tips are making a difference.

SOUTH BEND — Despite a surge in violent acts involving guns in the last quarter of 2023, South Bend police crime statistics show fewer shootings, fatalities and number of gun violence victims at the end of the year compared to 2022.

At its quarterly crime statistics news conference on Tuesday, South Bend Police Department officials reported 795 gun violence incidents for last year, 165 fewer than the 950 incidents reported for 2022. Of those, 82 people were criminally assaulted gun victims for the period, 42 people fewer than the 124 victims of gun violence reported in all of 2022.

The past year also saw 20 deaths, five fewer than the 25 deaths reported from gun-related incidents in 2022.

Although South Bend Mayor James Mueller and Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said there's no acceptable number when it comes to gun violence, they take the news as progress in the fight against violence in the community.

"Obviously, we are not declaring victory. And we need to continue to drive those numbers down, but, nevertheless, we're on the right path here," Mueller said. He said seeing the police force fully staffed is putting more resources into the ways the department works to prevent violent acts in the city.

Ruszkowski spent time explaining the seeming jump in the percentage of gun violence victims that in some way involve what police officials describe as Group Member Involved (GMI) episodes.

GMI has been defined as people that affiliate with a gang or a less-structured group in the community. They can be classified as a shooter, bystander or a non-participant with ties to the group.

South Bend police analysts say 72% of the criminal gun assaults involved group members for 2023, a percentage that's higher than the last four-year average of 59%.

The police chief said the department has improved its ability to analyze violent crimes. With improvements in police officers on the streets, detectives who investigate the crimes are helped by the efforts of the entire department to follow up on complaints and interviews. Thus, more information on these incidents is being gathered and acted on to help reduce crimes.

"We've gotten a heck of a lot better," Ruszkowski said. "We've got a lot more police officers, and we've got a heck of a lot better with our detective work, getting to the bottom of getting to the root of these known gang or group members, (where we are) honing in on specific reasons.

"But I can tell you every single reason comes from anger. Doesn't matter whether it's weed, whether it's a beef or Facebook, whether it's a girlfriend, whatever," Ruszkowski said. "Ultimately, a trigger is pulled when it shouldn't have been."

A full police force

The police department again credited the efforts to recruit new officers as reasons for the increased ability to conduct police work.

Operations Division Chief Dan Skibins said one officer being sworn in at the Board of Public Works & Safety this week will bring the department force to 251 members. At the end of 2022, there were 243 sworn members of the police force.

In total, 27 officers were hired in 2023, while the force lost only 19 to resignations and retirements.

"We have gotten to comfortable staffing levels for 2023," Skibins said. The department's Prospect Days program, where they seek people interested in becoming police officers to complete five of the eight stages of the hiring process on a Saturday, gives them a pool of potential recruits that can be culled quicker than having people start the hiring process from scratch.

Seeing something, saying something

More tips are coming into the police department, according to Lt. Kayla Miller, as the Crime Stoppers program saw about $100,000 in rewards go to tipsters, a 125% increase over reward numbers for the prior year.

Miller also said there were 22 murder investigations in 2023, with 17 of them being resolved. Moreover, out of the five open cases, She said three occurred in late November and December, and those cases are still active.

Skibins said he believes that the Crime Stoppers board's decision to increase rewards is resulting in more tips for unsolved crimes that the department is solving.

"You can see it in the percentage of increase in the cases solved," Skibins said. "We're not claiming victory over gun violence, but we did have success in reducing (gun violence victims) from 124 to 82," Skibins said. "We couldn't have done it without Crime Stoppers reaching out, wanting people to be heroes in the community of South Bend, giving us those tips so that we can be successful solving cases and, hopefully, arresting criminals that were involved in those cases."

