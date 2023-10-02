Gun-wielding Airbnb guest lures homeowner into basement and robs him, Georgia cops say

A man is accused of booking a room on Airbnb only to rob the host at gunpoint, police in Georgia say.

Khalil Hamilton, 26, is wanted on multiple charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in Buford on Sept. 26 and learned Hamilton had reserved a room in the basement through the home-sharing company before fleeing with the homeowner’s wallet and other valuables, per a police report obtained by McClatchy News.

The Airbnb host told police that Hamilton arrived at about 10 p.m. Less than an hour later, Hamilton texted the host to complain about a leaking toilet, the report said.

The homeowner said he went down to the basement to check on the issue and turned around to see the renter pointing a gun at him, he told police. That’s when he said Hamilton ordered him to get on the ground, where he zip-tied the homeowner’s hands and feet.

The host’s mom and son were upstairs at the time and didn’t see the attack, according to the report.

Hamilton then demanded the homeowner’s wallet, cash and cards, which were in a backpack upstairs, the homeowner told police. Hamilton retrieved the bag then fled the home in a car that was parked outside.

The host managed to wiggle free from the zip ties and ran upstairs to call 911, according to the report.

Investigators said Hamilton was last seen driving an older model, dark-colored Honda Accord with Texas tag SSF5628. He has ties to Texas and Philadelphia, police said, and is considered armed and dangerous.

McClatchy News reached out to Airbnb for comment Oct. 2 and was awaiting a response.

On its website, the company said negative incidents involving guests are “extremely rare.”

“We screen all hosts and guests against regulatory, terrorist, and sanctions watch lists,” the website says, adding that U.S. residents are subject to background checks for “prior felony convictions, sex offender registrations, or significant misdemeanors.”

Hosts are also provided up to $1,000,000 in property damage protection, according to Airbnb.

Buford is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

