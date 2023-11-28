Gun-wielding man sought in robbery of Daytona Beach convenience store

Daytona Beach police said Tuesday they are looking for a man who pointed a gun at a store clerk and stole money.

The armed robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven store at 955 S. Ridgewood Ave. on Saturday at 1:41 a.m., police said.

Daytona Beach police said this armed suspect robbed a 7-Eleven store on Saturday.

A video surveillance recording released by police shows a man standing near the store's counter aiming a gun at the employee.

Police said the robbery suspect threatened the employee.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 20 and 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall.

After robbing the store, the man was last seen running east on Shady Place, police said.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective William Brown at 386-671-5249 or at his email brownwilliam@dbpd.us.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida convenience store in Daytona Beach robbed at gunpoint