Gun-wielding Welsh nationalist reprimanded over ‘stopping the English’ social media post

A Welsh nationalist politician has been reprimanded by his local authority after posing with a rifle and saying he was trying to “stop English people trying to cross the channel”.

Plaid Cymru councillor Jon Scriven, 49, was criticised by Tory and Labour politicians for his anti-English “xenophobic attitude” and “threat of violence” in a social media post.

The photo he posted showed him standing on a grass verge overlooking the Bristol Channel with the gun in his hand.

He captioned the photo: “Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel.”

The post in August 2022 led to a police investigation and to Mr Scriven surrendering the gun.

He was suspended by Plaid Cymru and has now been censured by Caerphilly county borough council’s standards committee.

The hearing was told Mr Scriven’s post led to “a number of complaints” and “significant negative media attention”.

Annie Ginwalla, the deputy legal adviser to the Public Service Ombudsman Wales, said the post was “not appropriate”. “Members must not conduct themselves in a manner that brings themselves or their office into disrepute,” she added.

Cllr Scriven said the post was “nothing other than an intended joke” adding: “It’s clear I am not a racist. Eighteen months this has been going on for. It’s caused a lot of pain and stress to myself and my family.”

The council handed Cllr Scriven a censure and ordered that he undergo further social media training.

Police launched an investigation into “malicious communication” after Cllr Scriven was suspended over his post.

He surrendered the gun after he was called into the station to speak to officers.

He apologised and agreed to be dealt with by “restorative justice” to end the investigation.

Grandfather Mr Scriven, who works as a photographer and boxing coach, represents the village of Penyrheol in Caerphilly, South Wales.

Speaking at the time of the post, Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said: “This is a Plaid Cymru councillor. This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us.”

Labour’s Hefin David said the post was “not appropriate” while the Welsh Liberal Democrats called on Mr Scriven to be suspended.

The Lib Dems said there was “a clear implication of violence and xenophobia in this post”.

Mr Scriven said: “I would like to apologise for any offence caused by my now deleted Facebook post.

“It was ill-judged and I have apologised to the group leader Lindsay Whittle, who has accepted my apology.”

