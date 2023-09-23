Gunbarrel man set for trial in attempted murder and assault case

Sep. 22—A Gunbarrel man is set to stand trial for attempted murder and multiple assault charges next summer.

Christopher Sherrill, 43, is scheduled to go on trial from June 10-14 after entering a not guilty plea Friday in Boulder District Court.

He is accused of stabbing his roommate three times with a knife after the two got in an argument in April.

According to an affidavit, the victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

After the attack, according to a witness, Sherrill admitted to the stabbing but said the victim also stabbed him back, and the witness said Sherrill had a stab wound to his leg.

Sherrill was taken to a hospital for treatment, then transferred to the Boulder County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond. Jail records appeared to show him still in custody as of Friday.

Sherrill, who is identified in some court documents as Chris Sherill, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, menacing and two counts of third-degree assault. He is also accused of two misdemeanor protection order violations, but he will stand trial for his attempted murder, assault and menacing charges.

An attorney for Sherrill said during his arraignment Friday morning that he plans to endorse self-defense as a defense for his actions.

Sherrill is also set for a motions hearing on April 29.

An affidavit stated Sherrill's criminal history included out-of-state arrests for trespassing, battery, injury by vehicle, aggravated assault, menacing, harassment and multiple probation violations.