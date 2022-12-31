Gunbarrel massage therapist accused of groping clients

Dec. 30—A Gunbarrel massage therapist is accused of groping a client during a session, and prosecutors are concerned there may be additional victims.

David Chandler Smith, 36, has been charged with sexual assault during medical service, a Class 4 felony.

According to an affidavit, Smith was a massage therapist at Elysian Massage, 6680 Gunpark Drive. The owner of Elysian Massage did not return requests for comment on the case or Smith's current status with the company.

A woman came to Boulder police in September and said that on Aug. 29, Smith massaged her breasts under a privacy sheet without permission.

The woman said it was her third session with Smith to get help with a knee injury, and that he claimed "a knee injury could affect the chest," according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by police, Smith denied touching the woman's breasts and said he was working on her ribs and sternum and never went under the privacy sheet.

Police found that at the time of the alleged incident, Smith's license had been suspended due to a prior complaint in 2019.

The woman who filed that complaint told police Smith gave her tea that made her feel "sedated" and then dragged his genitals over her arm.

According to the affidavit, the woman in the 2019 case agreed to speak to police but was unsure about pressing charges.

Officials with the Boulder District Attorney's Office said they are concerned there may be other victims.

"We recognize the courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney's Office can seek justice for any victim and for our community," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Boulder police Detective John Sailer at 303-441-1830 or sailerj@bouldercolorado.gov.

Smith was released on a personal recognizance bond and is set for a status conference on Feb. 8. According to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, Smith's license remains suspended.

------

Resources

Boulder County's Moving to End Sexual Assault: 303-443-7300, movingtoendsexualassault.org.