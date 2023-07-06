Guncrimeson the rise in Windsor Locks, police say

Jul. 6—Police say the increase has coincided with more vehicle break-ins and thefts, and as more of the perpetrators of those crimes are willing to engage in violence.

Police say the town's location in the state, with quick access to Interstate 91 and proximity to Hartford, makes their job more difficult. It doesn't take long for suspects fleeing at high speed to reach highway exits that lead into the city, where they become much more difficult to find, police said.

In addition, the vehicles suspects are driving often have invalid registration plates and are stolen, police said.

For example, on June 5, officers responded to the Wendy's restaurant on Route 75, where employees said men had threatened to shoot them after being dissatisfied with their order, according to police. The suspects fled in a vehicle, first onto Route 20, where police had deployed stop-sticks and then onto I-91 southbound, police said.

Once on the highway, the vehicle's tires failed and the suspects ran away. Two of them were captured, according to police.

In the most recent incident, an officer was watching for stop sign violations at the intersection of Montemerlo Avenue and South Center Street. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle that disregarded the sign, but the driver sped away, police said.

The driver, later identified as Anthony Vincenzo, 29, of Enfield, crashed on Lawn Acre Road and ran into a wooded area, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area with assistance from East Windsor Police and a police K-9 was brought to the scene. The K-9 and officers encountered dense brush and thorns, but persisted, ultimately causing Vincenzo to flee his hiding spot and was apprehended, police said.

A search of the vehicle Vincenzo was driving turned up a loaded handgun, fentanyl, cocaine and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, according to police.

He was charged with criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a controlled substance, engaging police in pursuit and other crimes.