Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged

A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area.

When officers with the Everett Police Department arrived, they found shots had been fired in the parking lot of El Taco Boom, located at 11802 Evergreen Way.

After a search of the area, no suspects were found.

During the investigation, officers determined a car that had been parked in front of the business, when three men approached on foot and began to shoot at the car.

As the car sped away, someone inside the car began to exchange gunfire with the three men.

The unoccupied car was found a short time later. It was impounded pending a search warrant.

During the gunfight, four businesses were hit, including El Taco Boom, which was open and had 12 customers inside. Three unoccupied vehicles were hit by gunfire as well.