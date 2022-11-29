Gunfire amid brawl on West College Ave. in Tallahassee injures one person, police say

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a downtown shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West College Avenue, which is within blocks of Leroy Collins Leon County Main Public Library and the State Capitol, according to a TPD incident synopsis.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls in the area reporting the outdoor shooting, TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said.

Investigators soon determined the gunfire began after an argument escalated to a brawl between an undetermined number of people, according to TPD.

An adult male, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was struck as the group fled the area. The sole victim was taken to a local hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case. Detectives "are continuing efforts to identify all involved parties," wrote TPD in an incident analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or to call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

So far this year, there have been at least 102 shootings resulting in at least 86 injuries and 18 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

