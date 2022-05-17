Wichita Falls worked an incident Monday night where shots were fired, resulting in a brief police pursuit and multiple arrests

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday Wichita Falls Police got multiple calls about gunshots at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Professional Drive.

When officers arrived the saw a pickup flee the scene and chased it to Lake Park Drive where two people bailed out and ran. Police took four others in the vehicle into custody. One of those who eluded officers was a woman wearing a shower cap.

Wichita Falls Police detained four people regarding a shooting incident at an apartment compled on Professional Drive Monday night.

Sgt. Danny Wiggins said officers found two firearms in the pickup and witnesses said they saw shell casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police alerted the hospital in case any victims show up there.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Gunfire at apartment complex leads to chase, arrests