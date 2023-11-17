Gunfire, an armed man and a tense standoff in Asbury Park: police

ASBURY PARK−After police arrived on Monmouth Avenue to investigate a report of gunfire, two more shots rang out.

But when officers cornered the suspect Dyshon Peterson, 35, of Neptune on Springwood and Sylvan avenues in the city on Nov. 8, he refused to go easily, police said.

Peterson stood with his right hand in his jacket pocket, police said. The officers had their guns drawn.

The police knew Peterson. He had already been convicted three times, twice on gun charges and once on robbery, according to court records. He spent years in prison.

A family member of Peterson's was brought to the scene to try to convince him to surrender, police said.

While Officer Stephen Love tried to persuade Peterson to take his hand out of his pocket, he noticed what appeared to be the butt of a gun in his hand, police said. The family member was taken away from the scene.

Officer William Whitly, who was behind Peterson, signaled to Love and then ran moved on Peterson, grabbing him and taking him to the ground, police said.

Peterson continued to resist arrest, police said.

When officers checked Peterson's pocket, they found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, police said.

Peterson was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime, prohibited weapons, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Peterson is being held at Monmouth County Jail where he is awaiting a court date.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations.

