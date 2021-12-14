Gunfire breaks out during vigil for Houston-area homicide victim, leaving one dead, 13 injured

Gunfire erupted in Texas during a candlelit vigil for a man killed inside his home last month, leaving one woman dead and another 13 people injured.

More than 50 people were gathered together Sunday night in the Houston-area suburb of Baytown when the violence occurred. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that just as the group were releasing balloons into the air in honor of their slain community member, a small vehicle approached and someone began shooting into the crowd.

While authorities do not have any information on the shooter, they believe the suspect or suspects were driving a small dark colored sedan at the time.

The person killed in the violence was identified on Monday only as a woman in her 20s. Gonzalez said in a series of tweets that she was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Several of the other victims were left with “serious gunshot wound injuries,” according to Gonzalez. He added that some victims also transported themselves to another nearby hospital, where a fight broke out and additional law enforcement agencies were called in for assistance.

Deputies are still gathering information about the names and ages of the victims.

A motive in the shooting remained unclear on Tuesday, though authorities noted it unfolded while a mother was holding a vigil for her son, known as Lil’ Daddy, who was killed at his home a couple of weeks ago.