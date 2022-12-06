Gunfire on city's west side leads to two arrests

Dec. 6—ASHTABULA — Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's westside early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Nave Lounge, 2321 West Ave., at about 2 a.m., where they found more than 40 gun shell casings in the parking lot, according to Ashtabula police reports.

"We're still sorting it all out," Chief Robert Stell said Monday. "The investigation is ongoing."

Despite the number of shell casings, no one was injured, he said.

While interviewing possible witnesses at the Nave Lounge, police were called to the 900 block of West 37th Street for a loud verbal altercation.

"Guns were brandished," Stell said. "We located guns at the scene and two people were arrested."

City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said two subjects were charged with obstructing official business, second-degree misdemeanors — Joshamee Transou, 26, of Painesville and Elijah Schultz, 18, of Orwell.

Stell said police believe it all started inside Nave, shortly before closing.

"Someone pointed a gun at someone and then carried it out to the parking lot, where there was gunfire," he said.

Police believe the suspects ditched the guns when police arrived at the West 37th Street address, Stell said.

Anyone with any information about either altercation should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172. Anonymous tips are accepted.