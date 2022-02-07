Gunfire at Congress and Whitaker streets leaves one man dead

Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Markieth Wright.

Wright was shot and killed at around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Congress and Whitaker streets in downtown. Police officers patrolling the area heard gunfire and found Wright with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Wright's death marks the second homicide of the year in the city of Savannah, according to SPD records. The first homicide of the year occurred iin late January when crossfire on Graydon Street left one 23-year-old woman dead.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Second Homicide Savannah Police Department Violent Crime Unit