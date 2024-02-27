Gunfire in Delaware County leads to attempted murder charges against Alexandria man

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Madison County man faces two counts of attempted murder and five other charges stemming from a September shooting outside a Delaware County convenience store.

In addition to the attempted murder charges — Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year sentences — Scotty Ray King, 38, of rural Alexandria, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent.

In an affidavit, John Branson, an investigator with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, said a couple was leaving the Get-Go convenience store — along Indiana 332 near Interstate 69 — shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 13 when a bullet smashed through their vehicle's rear window.

According to Branson, shrapnel from the bullet hit the female driver with enough force that it caused her head to bleed. She escaped serious injury, however, and was able to flee from her unknown assailant.

The chase, into nearby Madison County, ended when the woman managed to lose her pursuer, the affidavit said. A male passenger in the woman's car was not injured.

More: Hartford City man gets 10 years for attempted slaying of wife

King later that day was arrested by Pendleton police, and his girlfriend told officers about the earlier incident in Delaware County, according to the court document.

Branson went to Madison County to interview King — described as "paranoid" in the affidavit — and the Alexandria man reportedly said he had believed the occupants of the car he had fired two shots at "were going to do something to him."

Asked what he would have done had he caught up with the vehicle after the initial shots, King reportedly said, "I would have shot them!"

The affidavit said King — prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record — had a 9mm handgun and a shotgun in his vehicle.

The gunshots and chase also occurred while his girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter was in King's vehicle, the court documents said.

King was being held Tuesday in the Madison County jail in Anderson.

On March 26 in Madison Circuit Court 4, he is scheduled to be sentenced for six crimes he pleaded guilty to last week — unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent and two counts of domestic battery.

King also faces four charges filed against him in October 2022 in Delaware Circuit Court 3 — unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, residential entry and criminal mischief.

According to court records, the Madison County man has also been convicted of crimes including dealing in meth, battery with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Gunfire in Delaware County lead to attempted murder charges