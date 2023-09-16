Gunfire disrupts football game at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas: Police

A Wyandotte High School football game in Kansas City, Kansas, was disrupted by gunfire Friday night after two suspects fired shots at a school resource officer, according to police.

No one was reported injured, Officer T.J. Tomasic, of KCKPD, said in a statement. It happened around 9:24 p.m. with roughly one minute left on the game clock during a matchup against Kansas City’s F.L. Schlagle High School.

The two suspects approached the football field’s entrance from outside the stadium before shooting at the school police officer near the gate, Tomasic said. The officer returned fire as they fled on foot to a vehicle and drove away.

Detectives with KCKPD were investigating the shooting as a case of an aggravated assault. Police were asking anyone with information, including any eyewitnesses, to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The game ended Friday night with a defeat for Wyandotte High. Schlagle won 28-19.