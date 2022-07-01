Gunfire on the Eastside leads to one person shot and a suspect surrendering

Shortly after midnight Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent officers to the Eastside after a shooting was reported at two nearby locations.

In a briefing by JSO, gunfire at 1100 Palmetto Street and a person shot at 1300 Ionia Street were reported around the same time.

Officers responded and located a 39-year-old male shot in the leg. The victim told police he was shot near the intersection of 4th Street and Clark Street. The area was located and is being investigated as an active scene.

Officers also say that a suspect returned to the area and turned himself in to authorities.

JSO is still trying to identify and contact witnesses. Many of these people are thought to have left the area before police arrived.

As described by JSO at the briefing, the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

The man shot in the leg was transported to a local hospital. He does not have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is known.

