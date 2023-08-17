Gunfire erupted near Central Falls police headquarters last night hitting two men

CENTRAL FALLS - A man was shot dead Wednesday night just down the street from the Central Falls Police Department.

The gunfire on Garfield Street killed 24-year-old Leony Cabrera, who was found in the driver's seat of a Toyota car that had crashed into another vehicle, according to Central Falls police Detective Maj. Christopher A. Reed.

Another 24-year-old was also shot, Reed said Thursday morning, adding that the young man's injury was non-life-threatening and that he had been taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

A crash involving a car and a van was a major focal point at a shooting scene Wednesday night on Garfield Street in Central Falls near police headquarters.

Police went to Garfield Street, near Fuller Avenue, about 8:15 p.m., Reed said.

The evening crime scene on Garfield Street encompassed the two vehicles as well as evidence markers a short distance further down the street.

The location was several houses down from the back parking lot of the police station, which is at 160 Illinois St.

Rhode Island State Police were called in to support the investigation.

"Release of further information at this time could be detrimental to the investigation," Reed said.

He encouraged anyone with any information about the shooting to make contact with police by telephoning the department at (401) 727-7411. Another option, he said, is to leave information anonymously at (401) 727-7420.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Gunfire in Central Falls leaves Leony Cabrera dead and another wounded