Gunfire erupts at 16th birthday party, killing 1 teen and wounding 3, Texas cops say

A teenager was killed and three more were injured after gunfire erupted at a birthday party in Houston, Texas police say.

Shots rang out after midnight on Saturday, March 19, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to Dreamlite Production Studio in south Houston, where a 16-year-old girl was celebrating her birthday, Gonzalez said in a tweet.

There were between 75-100 people in the parking lot outside the studio, the sheriff’s office told news outlets.

For reasons that aren’t clear, a fight broke out between “several individuals,” Gonzalez said. Guns were drawn and suspects started shooting at each other.

A 17-year-old was hit and taken to a hospital where they later died. Three others, ages 17, 17, and 14, were wounded, according to Gonzalez.

One of the 17-year-olds was arrested on an aggravated robbery warrant after being treated at a hospital, KTRK reported. The warrant was unrelated to the overnight shooting.

Investigators haven’t identified any suspects in the shooting, Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100.

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

Fake agents raid an Oklahoma marijuana farm, cops say. But the grower wasn’t fooled

Ex-husband kills woman’s boyfriend in front of her and her daughter, Texas cops say