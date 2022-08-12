Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection

Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.

“The light turned green and it was like...my foot would not leave the brake,” a witness told Action News Jax.

A witness named Tracy said she was caught in the middle of the gunfire. JSO reported passengers in several cars exchanged shots at the intersection of 103rd Street and Firestone Road.

Read: St. Johns parents complain about major traffic problems by brand new High school

“All of a sudden, I heard a bunch of pops. You know, ‘pop pop pop,’” she said.

Police said several businesses and vehicles near 103rd Street and Firestone Road were hit, but said surprisingly nobody in the area was struck.

Action News Jax spotted at least 54 evidence markers scattered throughout the scene. The Exxon Gas station was hit by at least four bullets, according to a worker.

Read: Jacksonville woman admits to killing elderly mother with metal baseball bat, police say

The witness told Action News Jax over the phone she saw shots fired from at least two cars.

“I turned and looked to my left and I saw a black car, I saw two guys exit the car, they were shooting towards the gas station and you heard more shots after that I guess returning fire,” Tracy said.

It all happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday. The witness told us it was a chaotic scene.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I saw the car start to speed off, they took a right on 103rd then they realized they left one of their buddies behind, so they stopped at the middle of 103rd and they let him run to catch up with the car,” she said.

Tracy says she’s fortunate she wasn’t hurt.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said.

Story continues

Police also said they’re working to find out if this is gang related. They ask if you have any information to give them a call.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories