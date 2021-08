A man was shot in the chest and critically injured inside a Bronx bodega Monday night, police source said.

The victim was shot in the left side of his chest inside the Melrose Deli Grocery, at Melrose Ave. and E. 157th St., about 10:30 p.m., sources said.

Medics took the victim to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter fled along E. 157th St. in a dark blue Nissan Altima, sources said.