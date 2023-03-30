Gunfire erupts at busy intersection

Mar. 30—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting at a busy intersection near High Point University that left two men injured Tuesday night.

Police didn't release names of the men who were shot. Neither man's injuries were life-threatening, police said.

People in one vehicle at Lexington Avenue and University Parkway shot at another vehicle just before 7:45 p.m., causing the second vehicle to swerve, hit a utility pole and wreck in a yard, the High Point Police Department said.

Eyewitnesses calling 911 described a chaotic scene, according to recordings of the calls. Several told emergency dispatchers that they drove a block away to call from a service station parking lot to get away from the gunfire.

One man said he was near HPU's arena when he and a friend saw the shooting happen.

"It was a bunch of shots," the man said. "We saw two cars at a light, and somebody was pointing a gun out of their car and they just started firing."

The man said he drove away quickly and ran over a curb, damaging a tire, because he was afraid of getting hit.

One woman told a dispatcher that one vehicle was at a traffic signal when the other car drove up "and they started firing shots."

Another woman said that the car that was shot "is completely riddled with bullets." The woman told the dispatcher that at first she thought she had heard fireworks at HPU until she saw police cruisers and emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

Another woman, her voice trembling, told the dispatcher that she had been behind the car that was shot.

"I turned off the road immediately," she said. "I turned off when the bullets started flying."

Another man told a dispatcher that he saw one of the victims shot and "hoped he wasn't dead — oh, my God."

When officers arrived, they found a wrecked vehicle in a yard in the 1200 block of University Parkway with bullet holes on the driver and passenger sides. One man was in the car in a passenger seat. He had a gunshot wound and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Story continues

The driver of the car soon arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center in another vehicle to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police on Wednesday hadn't determined a motive for the shooting or made an arrest.

The shooting didn't involve anyone from HPU, the university said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

"The university remains in contact with authorities as the situation develops and has received a description of involved vehicles. Standard security protocols are in place, including only those with a valid Passport (campus ID) and HPU parking decals being allowed to enter campus," it said.

HPU police officers and security continue to patrol campus, including campus perimeters, the university said.

Law enforcement officers and emergency personnel were on the scene until midnight.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul