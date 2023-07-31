Gunfire erupts at child custody exchange, sending 3 to hospital, Matthews police say

Three adults ended up hospitalized after gunshots erupted at a child custody exchange in Windsor Park southeast of Charlotte, according to the Matthews Police Department.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30, and investigators say all three victims are expected to survive. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators say the domestic dispute began as two groups of adults met in the parking lot of Windsor Park for “a child exchange.”

“Communications received a call from a man stating that while in the car with his girlfriend at Windsor Park, ... he had just been shot by his girlfriend’s ex-husband and shot at by the ex-husband’s brother,” police said.

The victim drove away and reported the suspects began following him, but veered away when he entered the parking lot of Matthews Medical Center, officials said. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist, and a woman in his car “was treated and released for injuries received from shattered glass and a physical assault,” officials said.

A Matthews police officer located the suspect vehicle and discovered during a traffic stop on East Independence Boulevard that the driver had “a significant wound to the arm,” officials said.

“The officer immediately applied a tourniquet to slow/stop the bleeding until medical personnel could arrive,” police said.

“The vehicle was found to be occupied by the driver/suspect, his two children, and his brother. The driver/suspect was transported by Medic to the hospital for treatment. ... The suspect continues to receive medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.”

Investigators say charges are pending in the case.

