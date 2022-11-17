Gunfire erupts at a construction site, Tennessee cops say. Worker charged with murder

A worker died after gunfire rang out at a Tennessee construction site, officials said.

Now, the 42-year-old’s co-worker is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez was shot and killed while working on a building on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Officials said “a witness suddenly heard several gunshots” and saw one of Ramirez-Martinez’s coworkers running from the job site on Nolensville Pike.

The suspected co-worker was identified in a news release as 31-year-old Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya. Police said he had gone to the construction site at about 5 p.m. on his day off.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reportedly took the suspect into custody along an interstate.

“A criminal homicide arrest warrant charging Izaguerra-Montoya with the murder of Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez, 42, was issued Tuesday night,” officers wrote. “He will be returned to Nashville soon.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in its news release didn’t reveal a possible motive for the shooting. The department also didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 17.

