Gunfire erupts during argument over card game in parking lot, injuring 2, NC cops say

Police are searching for a suspected shooter after they say two men were shot during a card game in a North Carolina parking lot.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to WGHP.





Shortly after police responded, two gunshot victims arrived at local hospitals, one with injuries to the upper legs and another with a wound in the lower leg, according to WFMY. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, the outlet reported.





Investigators found that the victims had been “hanging out playing cards” in the parking lot when an argument broke out and a man, who police identified only as “Charlie,” drew a firearm, according to the outlet.

A public information officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department could not be reached on Nov. 6.

The suspected shooter had already left the scene by the time police arrived, according to WXII.

Police say he left in a red Chevrolet Impala, WGHP reported.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904,” according to WGHP.

Those with information can also fill out a Crime Stoppers tip form online

Winston Salem is about 100 miles northwest of Raleigh.

