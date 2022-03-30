Gunfire erupts during filming of rap video, wounding 2 at restaurant, NC cops say

The filming of a rap video at a chicken eatery in North Carolina turned chaotic when a passing vehicle sprayed the crowd with bullets, according to the High Point Police Department.

Two people were struck, including one who vanished after collapsing inside the restaurant, police said in a news release.

The other victim, 22-year-old Kyle Johnson, is hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The name of the rapper behind the video production has not been confirmed by police.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Pantry Fried Chicken on E. Martin Luther King Drive. High Point is about 80 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte.

“During the investigation, it was reported an independent entity was filming a rap video at the Pantry Fried Chicken, which had been advertised on Instagram,” police said.

“Video footage was obtained capturing an older model (possibly 2000s) Nissan Xterra, blue with gray trim, traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Drive. As the suspect vehicle turned north onto Hendrix Street, the suspect(s) opened fire and fired 6-8 shots at the group.”

Investigators learned from reviewing additional footage that another man in his 20s “was observed retreating inside the Pantry Fried Chicken store and fell in the kitchen area.” He is believed to have been struck by a bullet in the arm.

“This victim left the rear of the business and has not been located or identified,” police said.

Kyle Johnson was taken by private vehicle to Moses Cone Medical Center in High Point with “a gunshot wound to the spine,” police said.

The driver of that vehicle was his cousin, Jamel Keshon Garrett, 21, and police charged Garrett “with possession of firearm by felon and possession of weapons of mass destruction” after finding two handguns and two rifles in his vehicle, officials said. He was released on a $20,000 bond, police said.

The shootings remain under investigation, and police are searching for the vehicle involved, police said.

