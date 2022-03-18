Gunfire erupts during party set-up in Fresno County, leaving multiple victims

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of shooting multiple people at a trailer home Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the home in the area of Cedar and Clarkson avenues, just east of Highway 41 and about 12 miles west of Kingsburg.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said a group of people had gathered at the home to set up for a party when the shooter opened fire, striking multiple people before running away.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Botti said investigators were not releasing how many people were shot or conditions of the victims until they make contact with their families.

Deputies searching for the shooter were guided by a Sheriffs’ helicopter crew, who found the suspect running through a nearby orchard. He was eventually arrested.