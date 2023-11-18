Gunfire erupts during street takeover, 1 man killed

A street takeover turned deadly when shots rang out early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the takeover occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of West 54th and Manhattan Avenue in Vermont Square.

Units were originally dispatched to the location on calls of an assault with a deadly weapon, law enforcement officials said.

Residents worried over ‘dinnertime burglaries’ in Southern California

When they arrived on scene, they located the victim, a 23-year-old Hispanic man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The suspects were described as four black men who fled the area in an unknown vehicle when officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.