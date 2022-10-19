5 suspects in custody after gunfire erupts in front of school bus in west Charlotte, police says

No one was reported hurt when gunfire broke out in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ bus on Tuesday afternoon, a district spokesperson told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Police now say they have five suspects in custody.

CMS said shots were fired around 6 p.m. near West Boulevard and Watson Drive between two vehicles in the area of the school bus. The bus was not hit and no one on it was hurt.

JUST IN | @CMScomms confirms a shoot-out at W. Blvd./Beechnut involving OTHER drivers/vehicles unfolded right in front of a bus from Quail Hollow Middle. At least 9 students were onboard. No injuries. Again, bus was NOT involved. All students made it home by 7:30. — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) October 19, 2022

The bus had at least nine students from Quail Hollow Middle School and a bus driver onboard, a spokesperson said. All students made it home before 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday night, CMPD said it had five suspects in custody believed to be connected to the shooting.

Investigators said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident. They said surveillance video showed shots being fired from a black Dodge Charger. A second car was hit by gunfire, but the driver was not hurt.

READ MORE: CMS: School bus driver says parent threw bleach in their face in east Charlotte

CMPD said officers found the car around 10 p.m. and took five people into custody. One person allegedly had a gun and another was bitten by a police dog during the arrest, CMPD said.

Counselors were expected to be at Quail Hollow Middle School on Wednesday as a precaution, a statement to parents from the district said.

MEDIC said it did not respond to the area.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CMPD at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

Story continues

Statement from the principal of Quail Hollow Middle School

Good evening families, This is Principal McNeil calling to make you aware of an incident that took place near your student’s bus. Your student and the bus driver are physically safe and will be home as soon as possible. We have very little confirmed information; however, the police are currently investigating the matter.

We will have counselors at school check in with students in the morning to care for their emotional well-being. Thank you, as always, for your partnership to care for our students. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any specific questions or needs related to your student.

(WATCH BELOW: One arrested, one cited after fight at Olympic High School football game, CMS says)