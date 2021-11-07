Gunfire erupts after man steps on woman’s shoes, leaving 1 dead, Chicago cops say

A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after someone stepped on her shoes, triggering a deadly dispute early Sunday, Nov. 7, Chicago police told news outlets.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight, at an unnamed business in the Bronzeville neighborhood, on Chicago’s south side, police told WMAQ.

A woman, 27, was standing inside the establishment when a man stepped on her shoes, WFLD reported. This caused an argument between a 25-year-old man and a group of men.

The verbal disagreement quickly escalated and erupted into gunfire, police told the Chicago Sun Times.

The 25-year-old was shot in the torso, neck and arm, and later died at a hospital. A bullet struck the woman in the chin and she survived, and was transported to a hospital in fair condition, the outlet reported.

Police have not released any names, and no arrests had been made as of the evening of Nov. 7.

Retired firefighter, 77, kills man who tried to rob him at gunpoint, Chicago cops say

Teen killed by police after causing school lockdown, firing at officers, TX cops say

Carjacking victim chases thieves, leading to fiery 8-vehicle crash, Chicago cops say

Man killed by vehicle while crossing street to break up road-rage fight, Texas cops say