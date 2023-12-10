Gunfire erupts near Christmas parade in Clay County. No injuries, man arrested

A Clay County man faces multiple charges after gunfire erupted during the Middleburg Christmas parade on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff's deputies said they heard several gunshots coming from the 4100 block of County Road 218 — which is located along the parade route — as the parade was concluding, the Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

Deputies including the Clay Sheriff's Office SWAT/Fugitive Unit responded immediately to the scene and detained several people for questioning.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing other evidence, deputies arrested a 43-year-old man on six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man also was charged with single counts each of using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and discharging a firearm in public, according to Clay County online jail inmate records.

He remained jailed Sunday afternoon pending a bail hearing, the records showed.

The Sheriff's Office posted that its investigation of the parade gunfire showed the man lived on property adjacent to where the gunshots were fired. He "became agitated" by the activities of parade attendees, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"At one point, he discharged a pistol multiple times while entering onto the property where the victims were located. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no one was struck by the gunfire." the Sheriff's Office posted.

