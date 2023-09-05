Gunfire erupts at park near Lynnwood school, killing 1, injuring 2 others

One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a shooting at a park in Lynnwood Monday night.

Lynnwood Police said they were called to Lynndale Park, at the corner of 189th Place Southwest and 72nd Avenue West, at 10 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Investigators say four people were involved in the shooting. One person died and two others were taken to nearby hospitals.

Detectives have not provided any suspect information and say the investigation is ongoing.

The park remained closed Tuesday morning as detectives continued to comb through it, looking for evidence.

One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at Lynndale Park in Lynnwood on Sept. 4, 2023.

Scene of shooting at Lynndale Park on Sept. 4, 2023.

The park is connected to Lynndale Elementary School and nearby residents are concerned.

When our crew was at the park Monday night, neighbors asked them what happened and wanted to know why the park was closed.

Here’s what Lynnwood Police had to say.

“We believe at this point that this is an isolated incident, so there is no danger to the public. We want to reiterate that. Two people were transported to area hospitals with injuries,” said Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Maren McKay.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a shooting at the park. There were two shootings at Lynndale Park in 2018.